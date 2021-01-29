SCHP: Driver attempting to elude authorities dies after crashing on Ports Authority property

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash while attempting to elude authorities early Friday morning.

The crash happened off Remount Road just before 2:30 a.m.

A port police officer pursued a vehicle that “unlawfully drove through the gate at the North Charleston Terminal,” according to officials.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the 2015 GMC Sierra was attempting to flee from the officer when the vehicle crashed into a structure on the SC Ports Authority Property.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash.

SC Ports Chief of Police called in other law enforcement to assist with the investigation.

There were no other injuries nor any impacts to operations.