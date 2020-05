CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday evening that a deputy was involved in a collision near the 184 mile marker on I-26 eastbound.

According to CCSO, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car “traveling at a high rate of speed,” but collided with another vehicle in the process. The car in question continued driving.

EMS responded and “no serious injuries were reported.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.