NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating after a North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer was involved in a Wednesday afternoon single-vehicle collision.

The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue, according to NCPD.

NCPD said that the officer ran off of the road and the car overturned. The officer was not injured.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.