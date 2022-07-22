CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Thursday night on I-26.

According to SCHP, the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, near mile marker 213. This is near the Montague Avenue exit.

A motorcyclist was traveling east on I-26 before losing control and being ejected.

Troopers say the operator was lying on the road before an unknown vehicle hit them and left the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

At this time, troopers have no identity of the driver of the other vehicle. The deceased’s identity is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

Troopers are investigating the crash.