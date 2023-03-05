CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left one driver dead early Sunday morning on Interstate 26 eastbound.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the driver drove off the road and struck a parked tractor-trailer.

The incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. near the 204-mile marker.

SCHP says the tracker trailer was parked on the eastbound shoulder of I-26. The driver was not injured.

The driver of the SUV received deadly injuries.