CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a March 31 hit and run.

According to SCHP, the incident happened on I-26 westbound near mile marker 216 around 2:00 a.m.

SCHP said that a motorcyclist involved in a previous collision was lying in the roadway when he was struck by another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is either a 2004-2022 Nissan Frontier or 2005 Nissan Xterra of unknown color. The vehicle may have damage to the undercarriage, according to SCHP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP.