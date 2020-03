CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) has suspended all athletics from Sunday, March 15th until April 3rd.

SCISA is working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “to actively monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak and the potential impact to our state.”

SCISA said that they will provide updates as more information comes available.