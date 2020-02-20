City leaders explore potential resiliency plans as sea levels are expected to rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In recent years, severe flooding has become commonplace in Downtown charleston. In 2019, high tides over 7 feet were recorded in the Holy City.

Over the past 100 years, scientists have seen more than a foot of sea-level rise in Charleston, with half of the rise occurring in the last 20 years alone. In the next 50 years, some studies anticipate sea-levels rising another two to three feet.

To prepare for the possible rising levels, officials in Charleston are exploring possible projects to fortify the city.

Matthew Fountain, Director of Stormwater Management, explains:

​

“Some of them are convenience improvements where we are looking at larger pipes to move the water out. Some of them are pump station projects or tunnels that would collect that water, bring it to a pump station, and pump it into a river system. We did look at a few storage projects to try to hold the water in place and not let it flood properties. We also discussed some kind of general program approaches. Also, some maintenance oriented project work.”

​

The city says they’re hoping to complete these projects in the next ten years.