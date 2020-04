SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on Seabrook Island are expected to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Seabrook Island Town Council will discuss an emergency ordinance and plans to talk about short term rentals.

Neighboring island towns have already enacted ordinances restricting access to the islands and puts a hold on short term rentals.

The emergency meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Seabrook Island Town Hall.