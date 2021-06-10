Search continues for armed and dangerous man in Berkeley County, North Charleston

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies are continuing the search for Aubrey Tucker, a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of his parents on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Tucker shot his girlfriend — identified as Jessica Ancrum (35) of North Charleston — then fled. He ran into a home on Old Back River Road and stole a cell phone at gunpoint.

Someone helped Tucker get from Goose Creek to North Charleston, where he was last seen Wednesday.

Tucker — who is a convicted felon — was out on bond for a murder that happened in June of 2020 outside of North Park Grill. He cut his ankle monitor off, and it was found by investigators in North Charleston.

State law enforcement officials say that bond is a huge problem, noting that offenders out on bond often continue to commit crimes.

Anyone that has any information on Tucker’s whereabouts, or sees Tucker, should contact law enforcement immediately.