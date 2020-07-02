Search continues for missing tow truck driver who fell off the Don Holt Bridge; CCSO deputy remains hospitalized

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The search continues for a tow truck driver who the Coast Guard said fell over the side of the Don Holt Bridge during a crash in the westbound lanes Wednesday morning.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was also hospitalized as a result of the crash.

The deputy and tow truck driver were assisting a disabled vehicle on the bridge just before 10:00 a.m. when troopers say a pick-up truck pulling a trailer slammed into the three cars.

Officials say the crash seriously injured the deputy, who was later identified as Mike Costanzo.





Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said there was no update on Costanzo’s condition Thursday morning.

Westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while crews investigating the crash and cleared the scene.

Marine patrols from multiple agencies are searching for the missing tow truck driver in the waterways around the Don Holt Bridge on Thursday.

