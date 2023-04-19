CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County are searching for a wanted man on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tried to serve a warrant on a person off Folly Road Boulevard around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, but that person took off heading towards Porter-Gaud School.

Officials with the sheriff’s office told News 2 it was unknown whether the man was armed.

Porter-Gaud has been placed on lockdown while law enforcement searches the area.

According to a message sent to parents, the school said it received a request from law enforcement to lockdown as a precaution during the “pursuit of a suspect in the area.”

“We immediately notified faculty and staff of a Code Red, which is a lockdown of the exterior gates and buildings on campus,” the message said. “We will remain in lockdown with police presence on campus until we receive the all-clear.”

The sheriff’s office is using a K-9 and a helicopter in its search for the wanted suspect. The Charleston Police Department is assisting.