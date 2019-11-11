Sec. of State Mike Pompeo to deliver Veterans Day address at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in the Lowcountry on Monday to speak before the Corps of Cadets at The Citadel.

The Veteran’s Day address will take place in McAlister Field House at 10:00 a.m.

For the last 65 years, Presidents, heads of state and scholars have come to Charleston to speak to the military college and engage the cadet’s interest and knowledge in important topics of the day as part of its Great Issues Series.

