Second CCPL staff member tests positive, branch to close through weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Wednesday announced that a second staff member at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library branch has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is following the announcement of the first positive case on Tuesday.
The library will close through the weekend for disinfection and expects to reopen on Monday.
After the first case was announced Tuesday, CCPL took the following actions:
- The library closed Wednesday, Dec. 9 and has been cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor. It is now expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 14.
- All employees known to have come in contact with these individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
- The book drop/return at the library will be closed during this time.
- Charleston County Government continues to offer personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.
- CCPL has been working with Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.