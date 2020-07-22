Second Lady Karen Pence visits veteran-owned Grey Ghost Bakery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Second Lady Karen Pence took a visit to Grey Ghost Bakery on Tuesday afternoon.

Grey Ghost Bakery is owned by Vietnam veteran Manning Frankstone and his wife Katherine. With the help of the Small Business Association’s programming, the couple opened their doors and fired up the ovens in 2010.





The veteran-owned business is a prime example of what the Second Lady hopes to accomplish in her Military Spouse Campaign.

Since fall of 2018, she has been traveling across the country to “elevate and encourage military spouses while also recognizing their unique employment challenges.”

“We have 2 military spouses in my family; my daughter and my daughter-in-law,” she says; describing her personal connection to the campaign.

After taking a tour around the facility, the Second Lady sat down with the Frankstones and South Carolina District Director, R. Gregg White from the Small Business Association.

They discussed the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses in South Carolina and what the SBA has been doing to help provide support to military entrepreneurs and spouses.

