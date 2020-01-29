Second person arrested for burglarizing Charleston judge’s home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A second person has been arrested for burglarizing the home of a Lowcountry judge.

Earlier this month, Judge James Gosnell told officers he left for a weekend camping trip and found several items – totaling more than $37,000 – missing from his home.

Gosnell said a relative had been staying at his house while he was away and that person invited the two suspects over prior to the burglary, according to an affidavit from the Charleston Police Department.

Brice Johnson

22-year-old Brice Johnson was arrested on January 20th after he was identified as one of the suspects.

Police say Johnson and another man took two Apple computers, a Nike shoebox filled with Rolexes, silver flatware, vintage coins and security cameras from the home.

Travonte Antonio Riley

He was charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny and granted a $150,000 bond.

Johnson and another man were seen on security video illegally entering the home from the garage and carrying items that had been reported stolen.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Travonte Antonio Riley. He is also charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny. Bond has not been set at this time.