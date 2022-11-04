CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County.

Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the pandemic. To apply, businesses must have no more than 10 employees and make under $500,000 annually.

Businesses must also:

Have a primary location in Charleston County

Be a for-profit businesses which was operational prior to March 16, 2019

Not have received any previous pandemic relief assistance (ex: PPP loan)

Remain located in the county and not sell the businesses for at least one year after receipt of the grant

Be in good standing with Charleston County Government and the Secretary of State

Provide documentation that the business suffered due to COVID-19

Several virtual and in-person workshops will be held to provide information on the application process.

Virtual workshops:

November 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Click here to register.

November 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Click here to register.

In-person workshops at 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston 29405 on the third floor in room B339:

November 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

December 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The deadline to apply is December 9, 2022.