JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A second shooting victim has been reported Wednesday night as authorities search for a wanted suspect on Johns Island.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the public should stay away from Mary Ann Point Road and residents should stay indoors.

Deputies initially responded to the area of Mary Ann Point Road and Chisolm Road around noon Wednesday for a shooting incident.

A gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities have been actively searching for the suspect, 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage, since around lunchtime.

Burbage is described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5’07” and 130 lbs.

Officials say Burbage is on foot and is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said residents in the area should remain vigilant of strangers on their property. If Burbage is seen, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center by calling 9-1-1.