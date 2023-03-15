JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to a January murder.

Travis Burton (24) of St. Helena Island was located in Pennsylvania by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force and taken into custody. He is expected to be extradited to Charleston.

Burton was arrested for the January 14 murder of Jarnaro Middleton. Deputies found him outside a home on Gibbs Road suffering from a gunshot wound.

After the murder, investigators learned that Middleton’s “two missing cell phones traveled together from the incident location to Beaufort, SC, where the defendant resides.”

Burton was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Detectives previously arrested Deandre Major (26) on February 10 on one charge of murder.