CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a second person Tuesday in connection to a May 2 homicide on Wadmalaw Island.

According to CCSO, deputies found the victim shot to death in a car around 6:30 a.m. May 3.

The investigation revealed that five people were there when the victim was shot, including the first suspect Devaun Hamilton, and second suspect Jahsir Gadsden.

Gadsden is also accused of trying to destroy evidence on his phone.

Gadsden is facing one charge of murder and being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.