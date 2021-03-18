Second suspect charged with kidnapping, attempted murder following Feb 1 shooting on Gaynor Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced a second arrest stemming from a shooting that happened last month on Gaynor Avenue.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to a possible shooting on February 1st.

While enroute, dispatched advised that the shooting victim had been loaded into either a silver car, or a black car, according to an incident report.

A witness told police that she heard shots being fired, and then saw a man running from the “studio” in the back yard while bleeding. She told them the man got into a car and left the residence.

Bryan Laval Bennett, Jr., 28, is facing a slew of charges in connection to this crime, including attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Additionally, North Charleston officers announced the arrest of 23-year-old Tracy Lamarr Lorick on Wednesday for his role in the shooting.

He was charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.