CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A section of I-26 and the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway will be closed overnight while crews perform necessary repairs.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said workers will repair a section of the bridge deck on I-26 westbound near mile marker 31.5.

The East Bay Street ramp onto U.S. 17 Northbound (the Ravenel Bridge) will be closed from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., along with the pedestrian walkway, which will be closed until 2:00 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route and be cautious of workers in the area.