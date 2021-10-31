See photos: Trident nurses parade as superheroes for Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday at Trident Medical Center, a large number of ICU nurses came to work in superhero costumes to show support for their patients and co-workers in the hospital.

The hospital’s superhero theme pays homage to Lowcountry healthcare workers rightfully recognized as superheroes for their hard work at the hospital since COVID-19 struck South Carolina nearly two years ago.

The superhero theme carried through the hospital’s intensive care unit and respiratory therapy teams. Hospital staff sported through the hallways at Trident in superhero costumes, being recognized for everything they have worked through during the pandemic.

Hospital officials say that Trident has cared for more than 2,600 patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Superhero doesn’t begin to describe the work of our ICU nurses and respiratory therapists. In addition to being exceptional caregivers they are wonderful people,” says Dr. Tal Klatchko, who works in the ICU. “They truly are superheroes.