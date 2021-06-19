Semi-truck collides with horse carriage downtown causing minor injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A horse carriage was struck by a semi-truck carrying a flatbed trailer in a hit-and-run crash downtown.

Multiple patrons and a driver were on board at the time of the collision.

Traveling east on Broad Street, the semi truck made a left turn on to Meeting Street. During the turn, a part of the truck collided with the rear of the horse carriage.

The crash frightened the horse, causing it to accelerate forward. The horse soon stopped near the City Hall building while the truck continued to travel north on Meeting Street without stopping.

Members of the carriage company were able to settle the horse, and it did not appear to suffer any injuries.

The carriage driver and an elderly female were transported to a hospital by EMS to be checked for minor injuries.

CPD, CFD, and Livability responded to the scene.