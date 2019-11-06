Sen. Graham announces $18M grant for new bridge connecting West Ashley and the peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday announced the U.S. Department of Transportation will award the City of Charleston an $18.149 million grant.

The grant will help construct a standalone bridge next to the Ashley River Bridge connecting West Ashley and the Charleston peninsula.

The new bridge would primarily provide bicyclists and pedestrian access and serve as a safer travel option for those not in a car.

Graham wrote to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao in July 2019 encouraging DOT to make this important investment in the City of Charleston.