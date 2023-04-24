WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday released his list of requests for the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

Graham is hoping to fund two major projects at military installations in South Carolina.

His request included $6.5 million for construction of a National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base Charleston.

The majority of the funding — $101 million — would go towards phase two of the Reception Barracks at Fort Jackson in Columbia.