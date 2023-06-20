MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) visited the Lowcountry on Tuesday to discuss what he sees as the most important issues facing South Carolinians.

During a one-on-one interview with News 2, Graham said that he believes continued support for Ukraine is crucial as it fights back against Russia. Graham has long been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine and harsh critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ultimately, Graham said that he believes Ukraine will win the war, but it needs our help.

Graham also reaffirmed his support for former President Donald Trump as the next Republican presidential nominee. South Carolina continues to play a key role in the GOP race for the White House, with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott both declared as candidates. Graham said that while he believes Trump will ultimately prevail, both Haley and Scott should be considered for vice president.

On the heels of news that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, pled guilty to misdemeanor tax charges following a Department of Justice investigation, Graham said that he “has more questions than answers” and wants everyone to be subject to the same type of investigations.

To hear more of News 2’s conversation with Graham, into 2 The Point Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m.