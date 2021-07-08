Sen. Lindsey Graham requests over $20M for Lowcountry infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday submitted funding requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee for Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development appropriations bills.

Graham requested $16.1M be allocated to Charleston County for the construction of “a new access roadway to Charleston International Airport.”

He also requested $4.2M for the creation of a wastewater collection and treatment system in Dorchester County.

Additional requests were made for projects in Horry County, Aiken, Sumter, and Saluda.

