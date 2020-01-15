Senate subcommittee to discuss offshore drilling and onshore infrastructure Wednesday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Offshore drilling will be front and center Wednesday in Columbia.

A state Senate subcommittee will hold a hearing about a bill that was introduced by State Senator Chip Campsen from the Lowcountry.

The measure would prohibit the Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, from approving onshore infrastructure that would support offshore drilling and exploration.

Last week, a federal judge in Charleston ruled the U.S. Commerce Department has 45 days to turn over records that pertain to the decision to allow permits for seismic testing.