Send a Valentine to MUSC patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC is giving people the opportunity to make Valentine’s Day special for patients throughout the hospital.

The public can go online and create a Valentine’s Day card, which hospital staff will distribute to patients.

MUSC has nine different cards from which to choose, and the process is completely free.

For those that want to go a step further, donations can be made to the Friends of Mental Health Fund. MUSC says that every $5 raised helps purchase things like bus passes, teddy bears, and pill organizers for patients.

Click here to send a card or make a donation.