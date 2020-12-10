Senior living facility will soon receive COVID-19 vaccine in Charleston

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Ashley Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care was one of the first local senior living communities to enroll in the CDC’s national COVID-19 vaccine program.

Caring for those most at risk and allowing their lives to return to normal was the top priority for Ashley Gardens Alzheimer’s Special Care Center Executive Director Heather Roodt.

“Being able to have a tool in place to prevent that spread and allowing our residents to get back to some type of normalcy, even if it’s not exactly like it was before, was so important to us,” commented Roodt.

The senior living community is hopeful to receive the vaccine by the end of December.

“Of course, the residents are of the highest priority, but of course my care staff are the ones right next to them so definitely getting my staff protected as quickly as possible and those residents as quickly as possible is obviously our priority right now,” Roodt added.

While they wait for the vaccine, Ashley Gardens has installed a new needlepoint bipolar ionization technology that is 99.4% effective in killing the SARS – COVID virus.

“This was installed in our HVAC units so that the common areas primarily will receive these ions in the air that will help eliminate the viruses in the air,” stated Roodt.

The assisted living community will continue to use the ionization technology as a way to sanitize the facility even post pandemic.