Seniors and Law Enforcement Together try to bring the community together

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seniors and Law Enforcement Together is an event that happens every month that gives senior citizens a chance to connect with police officers and eat some barbecue.

The senior citizens can tell the officers how they can better serve the community.

Officers believe events, like this one, could help change the perception people have of them.

“I think it’s good for us to get a perspective from the public view, answer some questions, some misconceptions, and just give the human aspect of the badge. Of what we do because a lot of times there’s misconceptions on the public side of what we can and what we should do.” Officer Matthew Cowell, Charleston Police Department

However, not everyone in the community has a negative perception of the police and, in fact, they respect them for, not just coming out to the event, but for everything they do.

“I love it. Every time I hear a siren blow, I say God, protect them. Whether they’re a fireman, police officer, or EMS.” Ron Maguire, Event Participant

The event didn’t just involve talking about the community, but also a little game of corn hole outside to many of the senior citizen’s delight.

Got a GREAT game of corn hole going at the Lowcountry Senior Center! They are putting my skills to shame! 😁#Chs pic.twitter.com/dYF6GLBnIg — Antonio Stinson (@AntonioWCBD) August 27, 2019

Ultimately, an idea that was constantly brought up involved helping children in need of a mentor.

“A lot of times there’s a lack of a role model, the elderly have time where they can speak to an individual who maybe don’t have a mentor… or a father figure… or a mother… these folks in the senior community.. are very open to having discussions and… talking to people and sharing their experience.” Officer Matthew Cowell, Charleston Police Department

The next meeting of the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together will be on September 24 at 1:00 PM at the Lowcountry Senior Center.