Graphic content: Reader discretion advised. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call the domestic abuse hotline at 800-799-7233

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A sentencing hearing will take place Thursday for a North Charleston man who pled guilty to brutally beating his girlfriend to death in 2021.

The State is requesting Robert John Nelson be sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing his then-girlfriend, Chanel Crawford, at their North Charleston apartment.

According to case filings, police arrived on the evening of January 8, 2021 after receiving an anonymous phone call stating that someone was hurt inside the apartment. Neighbors confirmed hearing an altercation and screaming throughout the previous night. Police entered the apartment and found a gruesome scene.

“Body worn camera footage showed what appears to be female hair and blood stains…large amounts of blood covered portions of the hall… one of the bathrooms off the hallway was covered in towels and the sink, toilet, and bathtub were covered in blood.”

Crawford was found lying on a blood-soaked mattress, covered in scratches, abrasions, and bite marks.

An investigation revealed that the fight took place sometime the day before. Nelson and his co-worker were seen entering the apartment shortly after 8:00 a.m. January 8. The co-worker told police that Nelson claimed Crawford went “psycho” after taking ecstasy and was throwing up blood. He also told police that Nelson said Crawford was just passed out, and called her multiple times throughout the day. Nelson told his co-worker that Crawford answered and was alive.

That night, Nelson was seen returning home shortly after 8:00 p.m., then leaving again minutes later in Crawford’s car.

Nelson left town and called police to make the anonymous tip before throwing his phone out the window. Crawford’s sister identified Nelson’s voice on the call. She also told police that Nelson had previously broken Crawford’s wrist and that Crawford had become much more isolated since they started dating.

The autopsy showed that Crawford “was slowly and brutally beaten to death.”

“Besides being covered in close to 47 bruises and cuts, the pathologist noted bite marks to the victim’s back. North Charleston forensic technicians had collected an oscillating fan from the scene of the murder that was brought to the autopsy to compare some of the marks on the victim. It was believed that the victim had been beaten with the fan at stages of the assault. The pathologist was able to identify specific marks on the victim’s body that aligned with portions of the fan, with one mark in particular appearing to match the fan’s 3-prong plug.”

The pathologist also noticed what appeared to be old wounds to Crawford’s body that had since begun healing. Neighbors and co-workers confirmed that she often had injuries such as black eyes, was quiet, and was rarely seen without Nelson.

Nelson had reports of prior domestic abuse with multiple women dating back to 2003.

Nelson was located in Texas trying to cross the border to Mexico and extradited back to Charleston. He pled guilty to murder on April 26, 2023.