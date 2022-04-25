CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fights were reported on campus at Septima P. Clark Academy on Monday.

The school serves as an academic alternative program for high school students in the Charleston County School District.

While details about the fights were not immediately provided, a spokesman for the district, Andrew Pruitt, said the school had been placed “in a hold” due to the fights.

He said staff members and law enforcement quickly responded to “ensure the situation was under control.”

Those involved will be disciplined based on district protocol.