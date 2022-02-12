Series of free Black History Month events happening in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant Historial Commission will have multiple programs celebrating Black History and Gullah Heritage happening throughout February.

The Town of Mount Pleasant will host a series of Black History Month events for free.

Gullah Spirituals Concert

The Plantation Singers will perform an acapella of traditional Gullah spirituals.

Happening on February 12 at 7 p.m. | Christ Church – 2304 Highway 17 North

History of Education for African Americans in Mount Pleasant

A discussion on the experience of education for African American educators and students during and after the time of integration.

Happening on February 19 at 3 p.m. | Town Council Chambers – 100 Ann Edwards Lane

This will also be live-streamed.

International African American Museum Presentation and Concert

IAAM CEO Dr. Tonya Matthews and Board of Directors’ Dr. Bernard Powers will present future prospects on the International African American Museum. The presentation is followed by a solo performance by Ann Caldwell of the Magnolia Singers.

Happening on February 26 at 3 p.m. | Town Council Chambers – 100 Ann Edwards Lane

This will also be live-streamed.

More information on the upcoming events can be found here.