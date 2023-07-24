CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded Monday evening to a serious collision in West Ashley.

According to CPD, officials were on scene at the intersection of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Bees Ferry Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Three cars were involved in the collision.

CPD said that traffic was “restricted in all directions.” Bees Ferry eastbound from West Ashley Circle to Glenn McConnell is closed. The intersection of Glenn McConnell and Bees Ferry is open to all other traffic, according to CPD.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.