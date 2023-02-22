CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A portion of Highway 165 in Ravenel is closed after a car collided with a train Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street.

Officials said a “serious injury” was reported in the crash.

The collision involved an Amtrak passenger train and no serious damage was reported to the train. It is stopped on the track in the area, authorities said.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

The collision involved an Amtrak passenger train. The train is stopped on the track in the area with no serious damage reported. Deputies continue to work the scene of the crash on Hwy 165. The road remains shut down.