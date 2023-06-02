CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A large settlement has been reached in lawsuits that involved a former and now-deceased Charleston County School District employee accused of sexually assaulting students.

Attorney Mark Peper told News 2 that eight claims recently settled – totaling $8 million – for the victims of Marvin Gethers. Five of those claims were approved in a South Carolina court on Friday.

Each claim settled for $1 million.

Peper’s law firm represented five of the eight victims. He said there are three settlements that are pending approval in federal court.

One lawsuit claimed that Gethers physically and sexually assaulted a former first-grade student at Dunston Elementary on multiple occasions in 2013-2014.

Revelations regarding the sexual assaults came after Gethers was accused of downloading and viewing thousands of pornographic images and videos, including child pornography, on his CCSD-issued laptop while working as a Student Concern Specialist at that school.

The initial lawsuit alleged that Gethers was allowed to return to work after five days of paid administrative leave, where he went on to sexually assault several minors.

Gethers died in July 2017.

“While it’s unfortunate that these tragic events ever occurred, we appreciate CCSD’s willingness to amicably resolve these claims without the children having to relive the events during a lengthy and emotional trial,” said Peper. “Being sexually abused as a child can result in a lifetime of suffering, and these settlements will allow them to continue the healing process into their adulthood.”