Todd family reaches settlement in case against law enforcement following 2018 kidnapping, assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A settlement was reached Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by the Todd family after the brutal 2018 beating of Brittany Todd and subsequent kidnapping of her then four-year-old daughter, Heidi, in their Johns Island Home.

Convicted felon Thomas Lawton Evans had been out on parole for a few weeks when he broke into Todd’s home, beat and sexually assaulted Brittany in front of her three young children, and kidnapped Heidi. Evans transported Heidi across state lines to Alabama, where she was found by police.

Evans is facing four consecutive life sentences for his crimes.

The Todd family brought a lawsuit against several state agencies in February of 2020, asserting that their failure to detain Evans on multiple occasions enabled Evans to commit the crimes against the Todd family.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections, South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were among those named as defendants.

As a result of the extreme physical and emotional distress incurred by the Todd family, the suit sought thousands of dollars in damages.

On April 7, the parties met for an Alternative Dispute Resolution which lasted over 11 hours. Ultimately, the parties agreed to a monetary settlement. The exact amount was not immediately available.

An attorney for the family, Nekki Shutt, told News 2 that the Todd family plans to lobby for legislation requiring local law enforcement to better communicate with the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.