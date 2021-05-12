Seven Charleston hotels ranked among best in the world by Tripadvisor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven Charleston hotels were named among the best in the world by Tripadvisor in the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The downtown spots placed in different categories, highlighting the uniqueness of each one:

French Quarter Inn: #4 Hotel in the United States

Emeline: #7 Hottest New Hotel in the world

The Spectator: #14 Most Romantic Hotel and #25 Top Hotel in the United States

Zero George Street: #18 Best Small Hotel in the United States

John Rutledge House Inn: #22 Best Small Hotel in the United States

Mint House at 70 Pine in New York City ranked as the best hotel in the United States.

Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil ranked as the best hotel in the world.

Click here to see the full list.