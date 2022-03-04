NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Friday rescued several pets from a house fire.

According to NCFD, crews received a call about a fire at a two-story house on Smoketree Lane around 2:00 p.m. Crews arrived and found heavy fire spreading to the roof and engulfing the back side of the two-story home.

Firefighters went in and found two dogs, two cats, a rabbit, and a snake. They were able to get all of the animals out safely; some received oxygen at the scene.

Crews began fighting the fire from the inside of the home, then were ordered out when the roof became involved. They continued fighting the fire from the exterior.

Two adults and one child were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.