CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads were closed Wednesday evening due to flooding in Downtown Charleston.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

As of 11:00 p.m., the following streets were closed due to flooding:

Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street

Broad Street from the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue

Central Park Road at Fleming/Riverland (warning)

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street and Spring Street

Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street and Line Street (warning)

Highway 17 South at Exit 61 (warning)

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street

Lockwood Drive at Fishburne/Bee (warning)

Saint Andrews Blvd Ramp

Washington Street at Society Street

Washington Street at Hassell Street (warning)

