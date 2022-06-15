CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads were closed Wednesday evening due to flooding in Downtown Charleston.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to 12:00 a.m. Thursday.
As of 11:00 p.m., the following streets were closed due to flooding:
- Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
- Broad Street from the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue
- Central Park Road at Fleming/Riverland (warning)
- Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street and Spring Street
- Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street and Line Street (warning)
- Highway 17 South at Exit 61 (warning)
- Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street
- Lockwood Drive at Fishburne/Bee (warning)
- Saint Andrews Blvd Ramp
- Washington Street at Society Street
- Washington Street at Hassell Street (warning)
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.