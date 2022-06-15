CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads were closed Wednesday evening due to flooding in Downtown Charleston.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

As of 11:00 p.m., the following streets were closed due to flooding:

  • Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
  • Broad Street from the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue
  • Central Park Road at Fleming/Riverland (warning)
  • Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street and Spring Street
  • Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street and Line Street (warning)
  • Highway 17 South at Exit 61 (warning)
  • Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street
  • Lockwood Drive at Fishburne/Bee (warning)
  • Saint Andrews Blvd Ramp
  • Washington Street at Society Street
  • Washington Street at Hassell Street (warning)

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.