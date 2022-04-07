CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe weather delayed play at the Credit One Charleston Open Thursday for the third day in a row.

As of 2:40 p.m., play was suspended until 4:00 p.m., at which point organizers will reassess whether it is safe to resume play.

Play was suspended then ultimately cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday as severe storms moved through the area.

News 2 is monitoring the schedule and will provide updates as more details become available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.