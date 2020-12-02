SEWE moving forward with 2021 show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) on Wednesday announced provisional plans to host the 2021 show February 11-14, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers plan to mitigate virus spread through “a reduced footprint, limited attendance, and a new ticket structure.” They will also be cancelling the transportation/shuttle system this year.

SEWE will be limiting daily attendance to 25% capacity. This will allow organizers to better monitor crowds and enforce social distancing.

There will be two major exhibit sites: Brittlebank Park and the Charleston Marriott.

Guests at Brittlebank Park can enjoy “sporting guides and outfitters, DockDogs competitions, canine demonstrations from herding and retrieving breeds, conservation organizations, the SC Department of Agriculture tent, and more.”

The Fine Art Gallery and “a curated exhibit of artisans and craftsmen” will be located at the Charleston Marriott.

Organizers are working with the City of Charleston to comply with all COVID-19 guidelines, and will continue amending plans according to the latest public health advice.

Executive Director, John Powell, issued a statement reading in part:

“Planning during these uncertain times in our world has not been without its challenges, but the SEWE team is optimistic about our event’s future. As we earnestly move forward with preparations for next year, we also recognize the possibility that we may be facing different circumstances in 2021. We will continue on with our plans for February, but want to assure you that public health and safety will take precedence.”

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets cost $35 and “include access to all SEWE venues, entry to live demonstrations, and entertainment.” Kids can attend for free, and no prior registration is required.

VIP packages are available as well. All ticket sales are being conducted on SEWE’s website.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.