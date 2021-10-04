SEWE offering discounted tickets to celebrate 40th anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) is celebrating its 40th year in 2022.

The event, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held February 17 through 20 in Downtown Charleston.

There will be five major exhibition sites: Charleston place, Brittlebank Park, the Gailliard Center, the Charleston Mariott, and Marion Square. Popular attractions, such as the Fine Art Gallery, DockDogs competitions, and animal exhibits will return alongside new attractions that celebrate the event’s 40th year.

SEWE is also offering discounted tickets to celebrate the anniversary. All general admission packages will be 20% off through November 1 with the code SEWE2022. VIP packages are also available on a limited basis.

Tickets go on sale October 9. Click here for more information.