CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) is launching a new event in October for those who can’t wait until February for the full celebration.

The ‘Flyways’ event is being hosted in partnership with Ducks Unlimited and will “honor the extraordinary journey of waterfowl across North America and symbolize our own great migration to SEWE next February.”

Guests will be able to explore brands “that specialize in waterfowl-focused offerings and learn trends for the upcoming season.”

There will also be a raffle, live music, an open bar, and a menu inspired by each of the four Flyways.

According to Ducks Unlimited, yearly waterfowl migration patterns “follow ancient pathways from their breeding grounds to wintering areas.” Though scientists aren’t sure exactly how the birds navigate the routes, they are believed to “take cues from the position of the sun, moon, and stars in the sky; geographic landmarks like rivers and mountains; and magnetic fields invisible to the human eye.”

There are four main routes along which the waterfowl travel: the Atlantic Flyway, the Mississippi Flyway, the Central Flyway, and the Pacific Flyway.

The event will be October 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the bus shed of the Charleston Visitor’s Center.

