CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local organizations are working to keep Lowcountry residents warm as the winter months approach.

The ‘Share the Warmth’ coat drive, hosted by Lowcountry Young Democrats and State Representative Marvin Pendarvis, kicked off on Wednesday.

Drop off locations are at 1042 East Montague Avenue, Unit G2, in North Charleston and 1165 Village Creek Lane #4 in Mount Pleasant.

Donated coats will be given to those in need.

The expected end date is December 5.