MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Shem Creek Boat Landing is scheduled to close on January 9 for repairs and improvements.

Repairs to the boat landing include repaving of the parking lot, installing new stormwater structures and drain lines, and dredging under the floating dock, according to the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC).

There will also be improvements made to accommodate ADA accessibility. These improvements include sidewalk reconstruction, installation of ADA ramps, reconstructing of parking spaces, and the replacement of storm grates.

“The exact timeline of the project and the closure is not known at this time; however, it is anticipated to take place through early spring,” said CCPRC.

The project’s progress can be checked here.