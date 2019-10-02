Shem Creek Pedestrian Bridge to officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction is finally complete for the pedestrian bridge over Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to honor the official opening.

Wednesday’s ceremony will feature numerous speakers:

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will open the ceremony with a welcome.

South Carolina Poet Laureate Marjory Wentworth will then read her poem “Shem Creek.”

Project Manager and Town Engineer Kevin Mitchell will provide a project update to all who attend. The Historical Commission Chair will talk about the historical perspective of the creek, and the Mount Pleasant Chamber President will discuss the creek from a business perspective.

Project Manager and Town Engineer Kevin Mitchell said the goal for this bridge is to bring money right back into the town of Mount Pleasant.

“It really energizes and creates an attraction for people to come visit the area,” Mitchell said. “And if they come visit the area then they’ll come visit local businesses.”

A tour of the adjacent pocket park will also be facilitated.

The pedestrian crossing bridge is the third phase of the project that’s been in the works for three years now. This bridge now gives people a safe way to enjoy the views of Shem Creek.

Phase three of the project stemmed from the original project idea proposed back in 2007. It cost 2-point-5 million dollars to complete, which included design and construction.

“And it couldn’t be possible without the phase two connection,” Mitchell said. “So, as once phase two was built, then we immediately started considering going over the creek with an overpass.”

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 10 a.m.