Sheriff Graziano begins series of diversity forums

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano has begun a series of diversity forums.

The goal is to receive input and discussion on minority group support both internally and outside of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with CCSO say the first internal forum welcomed the agency’s LGBTQ employees, and opened discussion for employees to learn and better support the LGBTQ community.

They say Sheriff Graziano also extended the opportunity for employees to meet with her confidentially if they prefer to do so.

She plans to hold ongoing diversity forums on various topics such as race relations and gender inclusiveness.